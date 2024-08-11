Ensure the journalists’ safety: CJA

The Commonwealth Journalists Association has urged Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to ensure the safety of journalists after recent attacks, sometimes deadly, and intimidation amid an uprising.

Since July 16, a total of five journalists were killed and at least 25 others were injured in violence centring the quota reform protests that eventually turned into an anti-government movement, according to media reports.

"The Commonwealth Journalists Association strongly urges you to take swift actions to ensure the physical safety and secure working environment for journalists and media outlets in Bangladesh who in recent days have experienced serious physical attacks and acts of intimidation," the association said in a letter.

"A free media which is protected by law against acts of violence and intimidation is essential for a healthy democracy," added the letter to the head of the interim government on Friday.

It said offices of several television channels and other media outlets were attacked and ransacked by violent intruders since the military assumed control.

"Many journalists have faced severe threats to their personal safety and been stopped from performing their legitimate duties," the CJA said.

"We appeal to you to take prompt and effective steps to restore the rule of law in these cases, and to ensure that all journalists in Bangladesh enjoy freedom of movement and protection from acts of violence," said the letter.

The CJA is a volunteer association that promotes professional journalism, free media, and freedom of expression across the Commonwealth.