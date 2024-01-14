Ensure a single authority for better cities

Says Rehman Sobhan

Red tape in governance and management is depriving the city dwellers of their civil rights, noted economist Rehman Sobhan said yesterday.

"This exists because of the conflict of jurisdiction between the local government and city corporation authorities," said Sobhan, chairman of Center for Policy Dialogue.

He made the remarks at a day-long conference titled "Sustainable Urbanisation: Problem and Solution", organised by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Bangladesh Environment Network, at the Krishibid Institution in the capital's Farmgate.

In his speech as the chief guest, Sobhan said that as the LGRD ministry appoints employees of the municipal authorities, mayors have no control over them.

Moreover, the ministry also has the power to remove mayors.

"Therefore, city mayors can't exercise their powers with real responsibility."

For planned urbanisation, coordination between the organisations concerned is a must. Everything regarding urban management should be brought under a single authority, observed Sobhan.

He added that the citizens were not happy with the two city corporations' performances.

"I think at the moment the main responsibilities of the Dhaka city mayors, if I'm not mistaken, are to control mosquitos, which they aren't doing that well it seems, and to keep the streets clean. I don't know how you'd rate them on that front."

Sobhan also said over-urbanisation has been increasing Dhaka's traffic congestion rapidly and a lack of coordination among the two mayors is not helping.

Lambasting the allocation of 24 SUVs for new cabinet members at a time when the country is facing a foreign exchange crisis, he said, "I see now, one of the first things that was done was ordering 24 air-conditioned SUVs for the incoming ministers."

When Bangabandhu was prime minister, he used to ride a 1300cc Toyota, he added.

"It only speaks of where the development and social commitment priorities are now."

Meanwhile, Professor Nazrul Islam, chairman of the Center for Urban Studies, suggested forming a separate ministry for urban development.

Also speaking at the programme, economist Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, said urbanisation is not only about road construction.

"We must ensure urban ecology. The government should prioritise public utilities, and the authorities concerned should create more walkways, public transport and playgrounds for the public."

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said, "In recent years, Dhaka has been consistently ranked as one of the most densely populated cities globally, with approximately 35,000 people living per square kilometer."

She said that in such densely populated urban areas, ensuring opportunities and amenities for civilians is a challenging task.

"It's only feasible when urban planning and laws are comprehensive, and standards for formal organisation, capacity management and accountability are clearly defined."

Public transport specialist Prof Shamsul Hoque said Bus Franchising System – under which the deregulated bus market is suspended and bus operators are only able to provide services under contract to the local transport authority -- is a transformative step towards creating a sustainable, disciplined, and efficient public transport system in Dhaka, adding that, "For that, proper planning, regulatory frameworks, and collaboration of stakeholders is essential in this regard."

BAPA President Nur Mohammad Talukdar presided over the conference, in which 15 papers were presented in four sessions.

BAPA Vice President Iqbal Habib, Khandaker Bazlul Haque, general secretary Alamgir Kabir also spoke at the event.