Ensure safety of RMG workers, pay their dues: speakers

The Garment Workers' Solidarity, a labour rights organisation, yesterday demanded justice for the garment workers, students and others killed in labour-prone areas including Ashulia during the anti-discrimination student movement.

They also demanded that the garment owners pay the workers' dues and meet their fair demands.

The organisation made the call at a rally, organised by its Ashulia unit, in front of Ashulia Press Club.

Even though a month has passed since the horrors of violence during the student protests, most of the perpetrators are not even identified yet, speakers said.

At least 75 were killed in violence during the movement between July 18 and August 4, and 15 more on August 5 in police firing in Ashulia, while more than 400 sustained injuries, they also said.

The leaders of the platform demanded immediate publication of the list of all martyred garment workers and students, compensation to the families of the deceased and injured workers, and maximum punishment for the culprits.

Taslima Akhtar, president of the organisation, called for investigation into those trying to create unrest in the RMG sector by attacking factories, terming it a ploy to destroy the achievements of the workers and deprive them of their due benefits and rights.

She also urged all workers to remain united and not to get involved in any subversive activities.