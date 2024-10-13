Ensure safety of Hindus, minorities

New Delhi urges Dhaka

New Delhi has voiced serious concern over the attack on a Durga Puja mandap in Dhaka's Tantibazar and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira and termed them "deplorable events".

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

"These are deplorable events," it said, adding, "They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now."

The statement called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time.

The MEA statement came a day after the Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed "deep concern" over reports of theft of the crown gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira in 2021 during his visit to the shrine. The high commission also urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the theft, recover the crown, and take action against the perpetrators.

On October 5, India expressed concerns over the vandalism of idols and the security of the Hindu community in Bangladesh and said the incidents of this kind "are not right and they are not good", reports UNB.

Responding to a question at a weekly briefing, Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal had said they hope this festival brings prosperity and happiness in everyone's life.

He said that they have said multiple times, even at high levels from their side that the minorities in Bangladesh should be protected.

"And we expect that the government there [in Bangladesh] will provide security to the people of the minority community and fulfil their needs," said the spokesperson.