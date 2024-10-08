Ensure safe, inclusive workplace for women

Speakers tell roundtable

Speakers at a roundtable on “Building Safe and Supportive Work Environments,” at the capital’s The Daily Star Centre yesterday. The event was jointly organised by Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre and The Daily Star, in association with the BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health and Rutgers International. Photo: Star

Safe, secure, and supportive working environments are urgently required for all, particularly women and gender-diverse populations in Bangladesh, stressed speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

They called for gender equity, harassment-free workplaces, and the implementation of gender-inclusive policies.

Participants also urged authorities to enforce the 2009 High Court guidelines on sexual harassment and to create a separate law to address harassment within institutions.

They stressed that robust legal frameworks are essential for accountability and fostering a culture of respect and safety in the workplace.

Dr Sanzida Akhter, professor of Dhaka University's Department of Women and Gender Studies, highlighted the importance of considering both online spaces and informal sector workplaces in discussions about safety.

She noted that safety should not be limited to physical environments. Drawing on her experience working with RMG workers, she emphasised the need to consider the entire journey from home to the workplace, mentioning that many individuals leave their jobs due to harassment during their commute.

"What we seek is a safe and supportive environment where employees can work, explore their potential, and contribute to society," she added.

Dr Akhter pointed out that social norms are learnt from various sources but often conflict with workplace expectations. "We need more training starting from the educational curriculum," she said.

Dr Sayed Rubayet, country director at IPAS Bangladesh, stressed that ensuring workplace safety requires robust protocols and a serious focus on safety policies.

"If half the population continues to endure daily humiliation, we risk becoming a paralysed society, and we are already witnessing the consequences," he stated.

He criticised the government's failure to enforce the 2009 High Court guidelines, noting, "The guidelines on workplace safety have not been effectively enforced in government offices. This inaction violates the court's orders and remains largely unaddressed."

He underscored the need to intervene in the education system, as family and societal norms often normalise gender-based violence (GBV).

He also noted that comprehensive sexuality education has not been adequately implemented in schools, leading to its perception as a taboo subject.

Shafquat Haider, chairman of the Council for Communications & IT, highlighted challenges faced by teenage and lactating mothers.

In factories, these mothers often experience harassment, lack sufficient time to care for their children, and are sometimes forced to work night shifts, he said.

At home, teenagers face pressure to have children before they are ready, which constitutes violence, he added.

Tahsinah Ahmed, executive director of BYLC, emphasised that harassment begins at home and continues as individuals move toward the workplace.

She highlighted the psychosocial pressure women face across all socio-economic backgrounds.

MA Akher, director of the Department of Youth Development, pointed out that women comprise half of the population, yet many are excluded from government youth development projects because they are married off before 18.

"It's essential for government projects to be accountable to ensure they genuinely help the intended beneficiaries," he said.

Joya Shikdar, executive director of Somporker Noya Setu, highlighted the neglect of sexual and reproductive health and rights for transgender and intersex communities, ignoring their unique adolescent challenges.

She questioned the government's commitment to inclusivity and criticised the lack of sensitisation regarding these employees in workplaces, which leads to harassment.

The speakers also emphasised the media's crucial role in creating harassment-free work environments by promoting good practices and raising awareness about the impacts of workplace harassment.

Abdur Rahim, director of Educo Bangladesh; Dina Afsana, co-founder and COO of Vertical Innovations; Md Adnan Hossain, executive director of It's Humanity Foundation; Hamid Ibne Habib, assistant manager at BYLC; Tasfiyah Jalil, senior coordinator at Brac University; and Nazra Sabet, senior director and CEO at Friendship Colour of Chars, were among the speakers at the event, which was moderated by Tanjim Ferdous, in-charge of NGO and Foreign Missions at The Daily Star.