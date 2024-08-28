Ensure safe env in edn institutions

Ministry directs DCs

The Education Ministry has instructed district commissioners (DCs) to oversee the overall maintenance of a conducive environment in educational institutions under the current circumstances.

The ministry's Secondary and Higher Education Division issued an order in this regard yesterday.

The order stated that demands for the resignation or removal of heads and officials at some universities, colleges, and schools have led to unpleasant situations in various parts of the country.

"In some cases, teachers have been personally harassed, which caused a deterioration in law and order. Such a situation is unacceptable," the order reads.

At the university level, vice-chancellors, pro vice-chancellors, or other officials may resign on their own. If necessary, the chancellor can remove them according to the law.

The order also stated that the SHED or the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education can investigate and take necessary actions, including transfers, for heads or officials in government schools and colleges.

"Similarly, governing bodies or the DSHE can take action in the case of private educational institutions. In such cases, the relevant department or office will investigate and take action if there is a specific complaint against a teacher or official," it also said.

"Given the current situation, district commissioners have been instructed to maintain communication with teachers, students, parents, and other stakeholders to oversee the overall maintenance of a conducive environment in educational institutions. And if necessary, they are asked to inform the SHED," the order said.