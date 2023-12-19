President urges judges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday called upon judges to ensure quick delivery of justice.

"Also, you need to be more careful that justice-seekers don't have to keep coming back to the court," he told the judges.

The president was speaking as the chief guest at a function organised on the occasion of Bangladesh Supreme Court Day at the court premises.

Referring to SC as a symbol of trust of people, he said it is the last resort of the common people where they come for justice and protection of their rights.

Mentioning the SC as the custodian and final interpreter of the Constitution, he said the court has the power of judicial review. By exercising this power, it can restrain the other two organs of the state. "But this responsibility must be exercised with great care. Coordination and cooperation between the three organs of the state -- legislative, executive and judicial -- is essential in running the state," he said.