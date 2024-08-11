Ensure protection of minorities: Yunus to students

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday called upon the students and people to ensure the protection of the minority communities of the country.

He said this while speaking at a session with students at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur. He also called on the young people to take the responsibility for the nation's future.

He condemned the recent attacks on the religious minority communities. He asked the young people, "You have been able to save the country. Can't you save some families?"

He urged the students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

"You must say no one can harm them. They are my brothers. We fought together, and we will stay together."

Comparing Bangladesh to a beautiful family, Yunus said, "No family is more beautiful than this. There are many countries in the world, but there is no such beautiful family."

"This Rangpur, this Bangladesh, is now in your hands. You have the power to take the country wherever you want. This is not a matter of research, it is the power within you," he told the students.

He described Abu Sayed, a student of English at the university, who was killed in police firing on July 16 during the quota reform protest in Rangpur, an "epic character".

He said many poems will be written and many literary works will be done on him.

"The students and the young people of Bangladesh have astonished the entire world."

He termed the students' recent achievement "the country's second victory".

The chief adviser urged the students to make sure that this achievement is not lost. He called upon the older generation to move out of the way for the young generation.

Yunus also spoke about the necessity of having a vision to accomplish any task.

"If there is no dream, there will be chaos. But if you have a dream and you pursue it, you will achieve it although it once seemed to be impossible. The power to make the impossible possible lies within you."

Urging the young people not to back out, he said the older generation has failed to guide the nation.

"We have failed. We could not take you to that destination where you were supposed to be."

Yunus also warned the students not to let their efforts be foiled by those seeking to undermine their progress. "There are many waiting to make your efforts futile. Don't fail this time."

Voicing his commitment to national reform, the microcredit pioneer said he would do whatever is necessary to cleanse the country of its ills. "We will clean everything. We have no relief until everything is cleaned."