Ensure proper usage of medical equipment in public hospitals: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that medical equipment for public hospitals must be procured considering the real needs of the patients.

"Appropriate usage of the medical equipment has to be ensured," she said.

She also asked the authorities concerned to be careful in making decision on the purchase medical equipment.

The prime minister said this while witnessing a presentation on health sector transformation in the establishment of universal health care at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told reporters that the PM has given necessary directions after observing the presentation.

In her remarks the prime minister highlighted Bangabandhu's groundbreaking steps to advance the health sector after independence and said that the father of the nation gave the highest importance to the health services of the common people.

She said that the great development that has taken place in the health sector like every sector in Bangladesh in the last one and a half decades.

She said that her government has brought health services to the doorsteps of the common people.

She emphasised on sustaining the achievements of the current government and moving forward in the health sector.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samant Lal Sen, State Minister Rokeya Sultana, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Health Ministry AFM Ruhal Haque, Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mia, Health Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and Prime Minister's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present.