Ensure police escort for food-laden trucks during blockade

Govt asks DCs

The government has given six special directives to the deputy commissioners (DCs) with the view to maintaining the supply chain of food, essential items and medicines at any cost during the ongoing blockade.

The DCs were asked to ensure police escort at the "vulnerable" districts for transporting food-laden trucks to Dhaka and the other major cities, The Daily Star has learnt from officials of the home ministry and cabinet division with knowledge of the development.

Five more directives were sent out to the DCs as well as eight divisional commissioners on Monday following a meeting at the home ministry with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair.

The high officials of the field administration who head the core committee at the districts and divisions were asked to hold meetings at their respective committees.

They were asked to ensure the presence of security forces at every bus and railway station. If possible, two members of Ansar and village police can be deployed every four kilometres.

The government asked the field level officials to increase vigilance on rail stations and rail lines through Ansars and village police. If possible, two ansars and village police can be deployed every four kilometres.

The DCs were directed to take measures for taking photos and videos of passengers travelling in the buses and railway stations, frisk anyone on suspicion if necessary, and ensure visible presence of the joint patrolling led by an executive magistrate at the district towns.

The patrolling by police, RAB and BGB should also be visible.

Besides, the DCs were asked to set up control rooms in coordination with all the law enforcement agencies.

Soon after receiving the directive, the field administration officials started implementing the instructions with the core committee meetings led by divisional commissioners and DCs in various districts.

Many DCs have already announced setting up control rooms on their Facebook pages.

To ensure no disruption to the supply chain, the government directive is to provide police escort to the trucks carrying food products if the traders fear any attack during transit.

Similarly, the DCs were asked to keep an eye on such that there is no shortage of essential products and medicines in the major cities, including the capital.

As the prices of essentials, especially vegetables, potatoes and onions, have gone up, the DCs were strictly asked to take necessary steps so that the supply chain is not hampered and there is no further price hike.

According to some district-level officials, the directive to take photographs and videos would be difficult because many districts do not have the logistics. But patrolling has been increased, they said.