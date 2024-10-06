‘Ensure a peaceful festival’

40 eminent citizens urge govt

Forty eminent citizens yesterday demanded that the government take necessary steps so that people of Hindu community can celebrate the Durga Puja peacefully.

The citizens, who included university teachers, lawyers and rights activists, also demanded that legal action should be taken against the people attempting to create communal tension centring the festival.

In a statement, they also urged all citizens and students, irrespective of their caste and creed, to unitedly stand against the miscreants trying to create communal tension.

The statement, citing government data, said Durga Puja will be celebrated at 32,460 puja mandaps across the country this year.

The government has an obligation to ensure safety so that people of all religions can celebrate their religious festivals, it said.

But it is sad that a vested interest often tries to create tension when the puja festivals come by carrying out various subversive activities, it said.

The signatories include Prof Anu Muhammad, Sultana Kamal, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Khushi Kabir, ZI Khan Panna, Perween Hasan, Subrata Chowdhury, Sara Hossain, Prof Geeti Ara Nasrin and Sahidul Alam and Shamsul Huda.