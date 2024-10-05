Ensure a peaceful Durga puja: Forty eminent citizens urge govt

Forty eminent citizens today demanded that the government take necessary steps so that people religion can celebrate the Durga Puja peacefully.

The citizens, who included university teachers, lawyers and rights activists, also demanded that legal action should be taken against the people attempting to create communal tension centring the festival.

In a statement, they also urged all citizens and students, irrespective of their caste and creed, to unitedly stand against the miscreants trying to create communal tension.

The statement, citing government data, said Durga Puja will be celebrated at 32,460 puja mandaps across the country this year.

Traditionally, people in Bangladesh are interested in the peaceful coexistence of people from all religions. People must have the full freedom to celebrate their religious festivals freely and safely, and be attended by all, it said.

The government has an obligation to ensure safety so that people of all religions can celebrate their religious festivals, it said.

But it is sad that a vested interest often tries to create tension when the puja festivals come by carrying out various subversive activities for the last several decades, it said.

There is no difference this year too, it said, adding that the vested group is trying to create tension by spreading anti-minority speeches through Facebook and other media, it said.

Attacks on temples and vandalisation of idols have already been reported, it added.

They said they want to see actions on the government's promises that it would take necessary safety measures centring the puja.

The signatories included Prof Anu Muhammad, Sultana Kamal, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Khushi Kabir, ZI Khan Panna, Perween Hasan, Subrata Chowdhury, Sara Hossain, Prof Geeti Ara Nasrin and Sahidul Alam and Shamsul Huda.