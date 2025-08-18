Ensure legal recognition of July Charter before polls

Speakers tell seminar

Speakers at a seminar yesterday demanded legal recognition of the July Declaration and July Charter before holding the next national election.

They said the documents could be given legal legitimacy through a presidential proclamation or referendum, and called for the election to be based on the July Charter.

The seminar, titled "National Seminar on the Legal Basis of the July Declaration and the July Charter and Our Responsibilities," was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in Dhaka.

Leaders of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, National Citizen Party, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Khelafat Andolan, Nizam-e-Islam, Liberal Democratic Party, and Gano Adhikar Parishad also attended.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdullah Abu Taher said major political parties, except BNP, have been demanding elections under the proportional representation system.

"When we talk about free, fair, neutral, and participatory elections, some say it is a conspiracy against the polls. But we want to say it is a conspiracy when someone demands polls before reform and trial in a haphazard way," he said.

He said they had no objection to the election date announced for February but insisted the polls must take place after the reforms decided in consensus commission meetings are implemented.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir said Bangladesh has examples of such proclamations and referendums. But the interim government has been saying it would not be possible to enact laws in the absence of parliament. He said a presidential proclamation or referendum is the most recognised and practical way to grant legal legitimacy to the July Declaration and Charter.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said an election without constitutional reforms would create "a bigger fascist than Sheikh Hasina".

Khelafat Majlish Secretary General Ahmad Abdul Kader said the July Declaration was incomplete, as it failed to recognise all movements and protests against the previous regime. He demanded an amended declaration and its implementation before the election.

NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen said it was the interim government's responsibility to implement the July Declaration. "They should present a new electoral system to the nation, one that is the opposite of a fascist system."

Representatives of various socio-cultural organisations also spoke.