Ensure legal action against child abusers

Says adviser Sharmeen Murshid; visits tortured house help in DMCH

Sharmeen S Murshid, adviser to the Ministry of Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs, yesterday called for nationwide campaigns to raise awareness and urged swift legal action against perpetrators of child abuse.

She paid a visit to the Burn Unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital to meet Kalpana, 13, a house help who was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse by her employer.

The adviser also met with other child victims admitted to the One-Stop Crisis Centre.

"We must take strong measures to ensure that cases of abuse, especially against women and children, are addressed promptly, with proper punishment to set an example. This will gradually reduce abuse in society," she stated.

Kalpana was tortured by her employer to the extent that four of her teeth were knocked out, and her body is covered with injuries. Hospital officials reported that Kalpana's condition is critical, with severe burns and other injuries inflicted over a prolonged period.

"Her body shows signs of burns from metal objects, and she didn't receive medical treatment when she needed it, leading to infections. She will require multiple surgeries and a long hospital stay for recovery," said Dr Nasir Uddin, associate professor at the Burn Unit.

Kalpana was rescued on Saturday night from a house in Bashundhara by Bhatara police. She was admitted to DMCH around 2:15am.

On Sunday, chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed visited Kalpana at the hospital.

"We have submitted a draft law against domestic worker abuse to the ministry, and it is crucial that it be passed swiftly. Those involved in such heinous acts must face strict legal consequences, with no room for leniency," he said.

Bhatara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam said Kalpana's mother, Afia Begum, filed a case under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act, and Dinat Jahan Adar, 21, the employer, was arrested and produced before a court on Sunday.

Afia Begum said her daughter had been subjected to physical abuse for the past five years. "We weren't allowed to see her for years," she said.