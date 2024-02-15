Ensure justice for Preeti Urang

Speakers demand at human chain

Students, youths, and women organisations from the indigenous community yesterday demanded justice for Preeti Urang, a 15-year-old house help, who fell to her death from the eighth-floor flat of The Daily Star's executive editor.

They made the demand at a human chain formed under the banner of "Indigenous Students, Youths, and Women Organisations" seeking justice for Preeti Urang and the attempted rape of an indigenous girl at Mahalchhari in Khagrachhari district.

It was held in front of the capital's National Museum.

Preeti from Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila died after falling from the Mohammadpur flat of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, executive editor of The Daily Star, on February 6. Ashfaqul and his wife are now on a four-day police remand.

Meanwhile on February 9, two men attempted to rape an indigenous girl while she was on her way to bring water from a Jhiri in Khagrachhari's Mahalchhari upazila. The two accused were arrested later.

Speaking at yesterday's event, Ananya Drong, finance secretary at Bangladesh Indigenous Youth Forum, said they feel ashamed that they always have to take to the streets to seek justice for the indigenous community.

Demanding justice for Preeti's death, Dipok Sil, president of a section of Chhatra Union, said the death of Preeti and the attempted rape incident at Mahalchhari are part of the repression against indigenous people.

Alik Mree, president of Adivasi Chhatra Sangram Parishad, said they demand a fair and impartial investigation into Preeti's death.

He also demanded that all forms of repression against women and indigenous people should be put to an end.

Falguni Tripura, coordinator of Adivasi Nari Network, and Reng Young Mro, central vice-president of the Pahari Chhatra Parishad, also spoke at the event.