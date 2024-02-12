Ensure important products get GI recognition: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday instructed officials concerned to take steps about the Geographical Indication (GI) certification for the country's important products.

Her instructions came at the regular cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital.

"The prime minister asked all to be active and take initiatives about the GI certification for our products," Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademark (DPDT) yesterday asked the 64 deputy commissioners and eight divisional commissioners to take necessary measures on GI products in every district.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the GI certificates for Tangail sari, Gopalganj's Rosogolla and Narsingdi's Amrita Sagar Banana to the PM at the meeting.

The issue has come to the fore after the Indian government granted the GI recognition to Tangail sari, claiming that the products originated from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the cabinet gave the final approval to the draft 'Village Court (Amendment) Act, 2024' that allows the village courts to fine Tk 3 lakh instead of the existing Tk 75,000.

According to the present law, a village court comprises five members, including the union parishad chairman. In some cases, the court cannot function if any member remains absent.

Subsequently, the local government division proposed amending the law such that the absent member would get seven days to be present in the meeting. If any member cannot be present, then the chairman has the power to give the decisive vote, Hossain said.

The cabinet also gave the final approval to 'Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act 2024'.

From now on, the government will do the work of drainage management instead of the city corporation.

The city corporation mayors and councillors will now enjoy a month's leave instead of three months, he added.

There is a provision for holding city corporation polls within 180 days or six months before the end of the tenure. The proposed amendment says it has to be within 90 days or three months.