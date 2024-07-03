Ensure govt staffers comply with provision for asset disclosure

HC orders authorities

The High Court yesterday directed the authorities concerned to strictly ensure compliance with the relevant provisions of the law for time-to-time monitoring of the disclosures of movable and immoveable properties of government officials serving in civil capacity.

It also directed them to submit progress reports to this effect before the court in three months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadot Hossain also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why their failure and inaction to adopt guidelines or policies or to enact proper legislation to prevent accumulation of illegal wealth (movable or immovable) through corruption by the public/government servants serving in civil capacity, and their family members, should not be declared illegal.

Secretaries at the cabinet division; and ministries of finance, home, law, and public administration; the Bank and Financial Institution Division of the finance ministry; chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission; chairman of the National Board of Revenue; governor of Bangladesh Bank; and head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit have been made respondents to the rule.

The court said corruption and money laundering must be stopped as they are obstacles to good governance and development.

"People of all classes and professions, including judges, lawyers and journalists should join hands and build a movement against corruption in order to turn Bangladesh into the 'Sonar Bangla' that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of," the bench said during the hearing of a writ petition.

The order and rule were issued following the petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das seeking the HC's directive on the government to disclose the movable and immovable properties held by government servants serving in civil capacity, and by their family members.

He submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the court on Monday, also appealing to the it to direct authorities concerned of the government to adopt guidelines or policies or to enact proper legislation in this regard.

According to section 13(1) of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules-1979, "Every government servant shall, at the time of entering government service, make a declaration to the government through the usual channel, of all immovable and movable properties, including shares, certificates, securities, insurance policy, and jewellery having a total value of Tk 10,000 [Tk 50,000 under amended provision] or more belonging to, or held by him or a member of his family and such declaration shall state the district within which the property is situated, show separately individual items of jewellery exceeding Tk 10,000 [Tk 50,000 under amended provision] in value, and give such further information as the government may, by general or special order, require. Every government servant shall submit to the government, through usual channel an annual return of assets in the month of December showing any increase or decrease of property as shown in the declaration under sub-rule [1] or, as the case may be, the last annual return."

The bench scheduled October 22 for the hearing of the rule.

Subir Nandi Das himself moved the petition while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik and AKM Fazlul Hoque appeared for the state and the ACC respectively during the hearing.