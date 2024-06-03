Ensure gender balance in the newsroom

Speakers tell event

Challenges for women journalists are increasing even with the proliferation of mass media, said Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at an event yesterday.

Ensuring cyber security for female journalists is one of the major challenges, and technical skills are required for that, she said.

"Organisations working for the rights of women journalists should play a pivotal role in addressing all the challenges women face," she added, urging the Bangladesh Women Journalist Centre to focus on cyber security training for female journalists.

The Speaker made these remarks as the chief guest at the 4th National Conference of the Bangladesh Women Journalist Centre at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

With the theme "Pen as a Tool to Achieve Equality Between Women and Men," the conference was organised by BWJC.

Presiding over the event, BWJC President Nasimun Ara Haque Minu said despite the visibility of women journalists, their numbers are not increasing as they should.

She emphasised that women journalists still encounter challenges such as job loss and professional discrimination.

She also presented a 14-point demand that included ensuring that at least 30 percent of journalists in all media houses are women, promotion opportunities without gender discrimination, maternity leave with job and promotion security, and facilities such as toilets, restrooms, breastfeeding corners, childcare centres and safe transport for women journalists.

The demands also included presence of anti-sexual harassment committees, a code of conduct for interactions with female staff, a gender policy, and active measures to prevent online harassment.

Parveen Sultana Jhuma, general secretary of BWJC, Akhter Jahan Malik, finance secretary of BWJC, journalist leader Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Jatiya Press Club general secretary Shyamal Dutta, Dhaka University Prof Robayet Ferdous, and Prof Dr Md Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, project director of Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, among others, spoke at the event.