Ensure fair competition in market: experts

Ensuring market competitiveness is necessary to control the spiralling price of commodities instead of government's intervention, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They also said flawed market management or syndicate of the merchants are not the only reason for hike in price of commodities.

They made the remarks at a roundtable discussion on "Commodity prices, market management and competition," organised by Bangladesh IP Forum at Azimur Rahman conference centre of The Daily Star Centre yesterday.

The price of daily essentials can rise due to various reasons, such as inflation, increase in dollar price, increase in price of raw material, fuel, or inclement weather conditions such as heavy rain or drought, said Prof Md Helaluddin of economics department at Dhaka University.

"Product pricing, market regulation, fair competition and protection of consumer interest are very important for the economic growth of the country. Producers, suppliers and consumers can all benefit from a strong market ecosystem by ensuring supply of products stay equal with market demand, and maintaining a competitive environment," he also said.

He said the market will become automatically stable in one stage if it is allowed to run on its own instead of intervention.

If the market system works properly, the price of commodities does not increase without effective reasons, such as cost of production, he also said. He added that a strong market system will reduce poverty, increase investment, and generate employment.

Prof Helaluddin alleged that policymakers and regulatory bodies often take decisions without understanding market behaviour, which in turn brings negative impact in the market and ultimately the consumers suffer.

Around 80 percent of people in the country are hit hard by the ongoing hike in commodity prices, said Md Khaled Abu Naser, former director of Bangladesh Competition Commission.

If the market syndicates can be rooted out then most of the problems can be solved, he opined.

However, in some cases, high prices encourage investors and create new entrepreneurs, which help generate employment and induce economic growth, he said. He added that in this case the regulator should be careful so that big conglomerates cannot occupy the market and create a monopoly.

Fair competition expands the market and benefits the consumers, said AK Enamul Haque, dean of faculty of business and economics at East West University.

"So, the regulator should be cautious about unfair practice by big conglomerates. Otherwise, good and real manufacturers may quit the market facing unfair competition, which will eventually affect the economy," he said.

He suggested not to abuse the law against manufacturers, and rather find out the actual reason behind price increase.

According to him, there is no provision to punish the entrepreneurs for forming syndicate or cartel in the market without proper evidence.

Hamidul Mishbah, founder of Bangladesh IP Forum, said while syndicate is not always bad, however, if syndicates are formed with the aim to create artificial crisis in the market, then it is a punishable offence.

Practically there is no clause for market syndicate in any law in the world including Bangladesh, he added.

Moderating the dialogue, Bazlur Rahman called for creating public awareness about the competition law and the competition commission's actions in controlling the product prices.

Gawher Nayeem Wahra, writer and researcher, and MS Siddique, adviser to the Bangladesh Competition Commission, also spoke among others.