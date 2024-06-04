Ensure departure of 16,970 workers to Malaysia: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday directed the state minister for expatriates' welfare to facilitate the departure of migrant workers to Malaysia who missed the May 31 deadline.

She also urged an investigation into why workers with valid visas couldn't obtain tickets to Malaysia, sources revealed.

During an impromptu discussion after a formal cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, it was discussed that despite clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, 16,970 migrant workers were unable to travel to Malaysia before the deadline.

Additionally, the premier announced plans to establish 12 new border haats to enhance trade with India during her upcoming visit to New Delhi. She also instructed for an increase in relief materials for cyclone Remal affected districts, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

Furthermore, the cabinet decided to revert to the previous office hours of 9:00am to 5:00pm, effective from the first working day after Eid-ul-Azha, replacing the current timing of 9:00am to 4:00pm. The shift to the shorter hours was initially implemented from November 15, 2022, to conserve electricity.

Moreover, the cabinet approved the relocation of Shahbagh Police Station to facilitate the implementation of the Swadhinata Stambha project at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

The station will be relocated opposite to the Hotel Intercontinental.

Mahbub said the relocation of Shahbagh Police Station is necessary due to the construction of the Swadhinata Stambha (Independence Monument) project. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs proposed its removal in yesterday's cabinet meeting.

Ministry officials requested to relocate the police station to the building where Sakura Restaurant and Bar is situated, according to sources.

According to sources, despite repeated attempts by the Liberation War ministry, the home ministry did not take any initiatives to move the police station. Moreover, Dhaka South City Corporation opposed the relocation of the police station.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the final draft of the "Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Act, 2024" and the "National Biosafety Policy-2024."

Furthermore, the cabinet endorsed the draft agreement between Bangladesh and Mongolia on mutual exemption of visa requirements.