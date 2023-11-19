Ensure climate justice: speakers

Development projects that harm the environment should be discarded and plans that address the needs of climate change victims should be prioritised, said speakers at an event yesterday.

Sharif Jamil, coordinator of Waterkeepers-Bangladesh, proposed the recommendations and demands on the last day of this year's Climate Justice Assembly, held at Siddheswari campus of Stamford University.

Around 33 proposals and demands were presented at the two-day event.

"People are suffering due to lack of climate justice. Climate justice and compensation should not have to rely on grants as having access to it is a civil right," said rights activist Sultana Kamal.

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development, emphasised the necessity to replace the use of fossil fuels with renewable energy.

"Renewable energy is cheaper and more sustainable as it does not require regular purchase. However, political will is important to move away from fossil fuels," she said.

Stressing on the environmentally harmful impact of profound use of non-renewable fuels, she said, the affected people and communities deserve compensation.

"And this compensation is not a donation, it is their due," she added.

Climate crisis a problem born from the overuse of non-renewable energy which leads to 91 percent of global carbon emissions, said Stuart MacWilliam, director of Global Gas and Oil Network.

"Moving away from fossil fuels will not only help address climate change, but also have a positive impact on public health, employment, and affordable energy," he added.

Attending the first day of the event as chief guest, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, "The ones least responsible for climate change are most vulnerable to this crisis."

"The victims come from marginalised households which makes it difficult for them to take adaptive measures against it. However, climate justice is crucial and developed nations should come together to ensure it," said Saber, also the PM's special envoy on climate affairs.