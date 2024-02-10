Enlightening generations for 45 years

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro celebrates anniversary

Forty-five years ago, Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed laid the foundation of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro. Starting with only 15 members, the institution embarked on its journey. Today, the institution has over 32 lakh members.

Its journey began on December 17, 1978, with the slogan "We want enlightened human beings".

Marking its 45th anniversary, a day-long celebration was organised yesterday at Banglamotor where the institution is located.

People from all walks of life including educators, politicians, poets, writers, and social and cultural figures were present at the grand event.

At the inaugural ceremony, former advisor to a caretaker government and chairperson of BRAC Hussain Zillur Rahman; former trustee and secretary of BSK Khondokar M Asaduzzaman; current trustee Aminul Islam Bhuiya; Mohammad Abdus Samad; Parveen Mahmud; educator and author Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal; literary figures Imdadul Haq Milan and Anisul Hoque; and prominent actor Khairul Alam Sabuj, among others, were present.

Abdullah Abu Sayeed, president and founder of BSK, said, "In 45 years, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has accomplished numerous milestones. It stands as an excellent example of what can be accomplished by challenging contemporary societal beliefs. At one time, the idea of a library of books on the streets was unimaginable. I believe that even 40 years from now, the light of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro will continue to spread across Bangladesh."