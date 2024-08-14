Enforced disappearances: Mayer Daak gives 24-hr ultimatum to arrest culpable officials

Mayer Daak, a platform for family members of victims of enforced disappearances, today issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for arresting officials of law enforcement agencies involved in these incidents.

Sanjida Islam Tulee, one of the coordinators of Mayer Dak, declared the ultimatum in the morning from a human chain at the Jatiya Press Club.

"Six days have passed since the formation of the interim government, and only three people have been released from Aynaghor. However, the remaining missing people have not yet been found. We are issuing a 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of Ziaul Hasan (DGFI official), Tarique Siddiqui (military adviser of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina), and other officials involved in these disappearances," she demanded.

She further added that information regarding the missing people should be obtained from these officials, and the victims should be freed.

"I stand by my family and everyone for my brother, who went missing 12 years ago. I have been on the road for the last 11 years, and hope that after the country's 'second independence' we will get back my brother and all those who went missing," she said.

Mayer Daak members also met Prof Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, on Tuesday.

On August 6, a day after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's fall, members of Mayer Daak gathered in front of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence office to know whereabouts of their missing relatives.

A number of victims of enforced disappearances were released since then.