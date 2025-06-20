Enforced disappearances: ‘Armed forces not involved but were aware’

Says inquiry commission

Although not institutionally involved, the armed forces were aware of the enforced disappearances that took place during the 15-year Awami League regime, according to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

"Institutionally, the Bangladesh Armed Forces were not involved in enforced disappearances. However, their officers who had been deputed to the Rab, DGFI, and NSI have been found to be complicit in the acts of enforced disappearances," Justice Moyeenul, chairman of the commission, told a press conference at the commission's Gulshan office yesterday.

Moyeenul noted that the senior leadership at the Rab, DGFI, and NSI always came from the armed forces -- army, navy, and air force -- and that these agencies were directly answerable to the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"There is, however, no scope for the armed forces to say they were not aware of what was happening," Nur Khan Liton, a member of the commission, said at the press conference.

The commission chairman went on to allege that those who were directly involved in enforced disappearances, along with their associates, are still at the centre of state power and threatening key witnesses.

"In addition to destroying evidence and being uncooperative on an institutional level, they have created an atmosphere of fear by threatening key witnesses and victims," said Moyeenul.

Member Dr Nabila Idris told the press that the commission has obtained phone recordings of perpetrators threatening witnesses.

The commission says it has complete evidence on the enforced disappearances of 253 survivors, starting from the moment of their abduction, their period of stay and the circumstances under which they reappeared.

In addition, it has solved the cases of 12 people who have been permanently disappeared, with those who were involved in those disappearances identified.

"One of four outcomes usually awaited the victims [of enforced disappearance]. They were either killed, or they were branded as terrorists and then shown arrested in relevant cases, or they were pushed into Indian territory to be arrested by foreign law enforcers, or in rare cases, they were released without being accused in a legal case," said the chairman.

He stressed the fact that counter-terrorism laws have been used to persecute victims of enforced disappearance and recommended that these cases be disposed of quickly to minimise their harassment.

"Victims have all narrated the same experiences across the board. It's not possible that these were coincidental events. In fact, these are not cases of one or two careless officers conducting human rights violations while trying to counter terrorism. Rather, it was a politically motivated programme that used counter-terrorism as a shield."

Commission members Justice Farid Ahmed Shibli and Sazzad Hussain were also present at the press conference.