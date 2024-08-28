Enforced disappearance: Govt forms five- member inquiry commission

The government today formed a five-member inquiry commission to identify and trace the people who were forcibly disappeared by various intelligence and law enforcement agencies from January 1, 2010, to August 5, 2024.

Headed by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, a retired High Court judge, the commission will investigate the circumstances under which the people were forcibly disappeared, according to a gazette notification of the Cabinet Division.

It said the government formed the commission following the power given under section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956. It will investigate the incidents of enforced disappearance by any law enforcement and intelligence agencies, including Bangladesh Police, the Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Special Branch, Ansar Battalion, National Security Intelligence, military forces, and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

The commission will submit its report to the government after completing its investigation within 45 working days as per the act, said the notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

It will provide descriptions of the incidents of enforced disappearance to the authorities concerned and make recommendations. Relatives will be informed if the commission finds someone forcibly disappeared.

It will also gather information from the investigation already carried out by any agency or organisation on the incidents of enforced disappearances, said the gazette notification.

The remaining four members of the commission are Justice Md Farid Ahmed Shibli, another former judge of the High Court, rights activists Nur Khan and Sazzad Hossain, and Nabila Idris, a teacher at BRAC University.

Earlier on August 22, the interim government's advisory council decided to form a commission to investigate the enforced disappearances that took place during the Awami League's tenure.

Horrifying stories of people who were confined to secret detention centres known as "Aynaghar" started coming out as victims of enforced disappearance began to speak out after their release following the dramatic fall of Sheikh Hasina's 16-year regime.

Although these victims come from different age groups and political and social backgrounds, their narratives of these thick-walled, iron-door prison cells are strikingly similar. These facilities are notorious for their complete isolation, with detainees unable to see any light from the outside world.

Many of these were run by the DGFI, which operates under the defence ministry.

DGFI heads are reportable directly to the prime minister and the prime minister's security adviser.

At a meeting with the DGFI on August 6, a six-member team, including rights activists and a UN representative, demanded access to the detention facility. The team was allowed to visit the DGFI headquarters on August 7.

After coming out of the facility, rights activist Shireen Huq told families of some victims that the DGFI said there were no detainees in their Dhaka facility. The agency also said that they will form a joint commission to arrange visits for rights activists to 23 other facilities across the country to see if the victims of enforced disappearance are there.

Now demands are being made from the families of the victims, rights activists and different other quarters to put an end to such torture in confinement in Aynaghar-style facilities.

According to rights organisation Odhikar, at least 708 people were victims of enforced disappearance between 2009 and June 2024.

The US in December 2021 imposed sanctions on the Rab and seven of its top officers over serious rights abuses. It said the Rab and other Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies were responsible for more than 600 enforced disappearances since 2009 and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018.