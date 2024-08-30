Enforced disappearance: Bangladesh signs UN treaty

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus shows the instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances after signing it yesterday during a meeting of the advisory council. Photo: PID

Bangladesh signed the instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances yesterday.

The signing, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, took place during the weekly meeting of the interim government's advisory council amid applause from the council members, according to chief adviser's press wing.

"It is a historic occasion," Yunus said.

The move comes just one day before the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Earlier this week, the interim government established a commission to investigate cases of enforced disappearances during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule.

Speaking on the signing of the convention, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the practice of making people disappear with the intent to suppress dissent was over.

She did not, however, respond directly to a question of whether Rab would be brought to justice as a force. She instead said, "According to the terms of this charter, it would take effect after the signing."

A commission has already been set up to look into the past cases of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, she added.