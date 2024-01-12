Energy supply main worry of businesses

Says World Economic Forum’s survey in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's business community views energy shortage, inflation, economic downturn, inequality, public debt and unemployment as the major challenges for the country in the next two years, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2024.

The report is based on a survey conducted among 1,100 business leaders from 113 countries. From Bangladesh, 71 businesses participated.

Though inflation is an important challenge, it is superseded by worries about the energy supply situation, said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, which conducted the survey in Bangladesh on behalf of WEF.

Last year, business people were not concerned about energy shortage. The challenges in the 2023 report were rapid and/or sustained inflation, debt crisis, severe commodity price shocks, human-made environmental damage and geopolitical contestation of resources.

Due to the energy crisis, both small and large industries are being impacted, Moazzem said.

Already, the government is rationing gas to the industries.

Adequate import of liquefied natural gas is also tough amid the existing shortage of dollars, he said.

Meanwhile, electricity generation can be impacted due to a lower gas supply. So, production in energy-intensive industries such as ceramic, steel and textiles have dropped.

The government though is ensuring a steady supply to export-oriented factories.

The high inflation and economic downturn can reduce people's purchasing power.

Thus, sales of local companies may fall, Moazzem said.

In the last nine months, inflation stayed above 9 percent, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Bangladesh still lags behind in achieving sustainable development goals, according to the report.

To achieve the goals, it will need a per capita investment of about $400, up from the existing $230, it said.

Globally, business people consider misinformation and disinformation as the most severe risks, followed by extreme weather events, societal polarisation, cyber insecurity and armed conflict.