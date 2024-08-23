Energy sector: Govt to scrap provision for fixing prices sans hearing

A developing country cannot import fuels to sustain a growing economy beyond a certain limit. Bangladesh is no exception. VISUAL: STAR

The advisers to the interim government yesterday decided that prices of electricity, gas, and fuel will no longer be increased or decreased without public hearings.

In their third meeting, the advisers decided to repealClause 34 (ka) of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act-2003.

The clause introduced last year allowed the government to set energy prices in special circumstances, bypassing the regulatory body and public input.

Under this provision, the previous government fixed energy prices multiple times without holding public hearings.

The decision was made to promote public engagement in the matter, according to a press release.