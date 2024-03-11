Endangered golden eagle recovered in Habiganj

A golden eagle rescued from the boundary of Biam Laboratory School in Habiganj has been handed over to the Forest Department yesterday afternoon.

School principal Syeda Roshan Sultana and Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, Habiganj unit General Secretary Tofazzal Sohel handed it over to the staff of the Forest Department.

Syeda Roshan Sultana said, "A school teacher found the injured eagle and rescued it. We are happy to hand it over to the Forest Department."

Habiganj Forest range officer Tofail Ahmed Chowdhury said, "The golden eagle is a rare bird. It is approximately one year old. During initial observation, the eagle seems healthy but we will keep him under observation for two days before releasing him with necessary treatment."

Echoing him, Tofazzal Sohel said due to a lack of proper habitat and food, this species of bird is on the verge of extinction.

He further said, "All the creatures of the world are dependent on each other. This interdependence made the earth beautiful and habitable. It is the responsibility of all of us to save and sustain all species of birds."