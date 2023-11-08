End violence, repression

Urge rights orgasnisations

Bangladesh authorities must immediately cease resorting to violence and excessive use of force to suppress protests, said Robert F Kennedy Human Rights and six other organisations in a statement that also called for the release of those arbitrarily detained.

They criticised the fact that "reportedly over 1,200 political activists and leaders were arrested in different parts of the city, including their homes".

The signatories also include the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, Capital Punishment Justice Project, International Federation for Human Rights, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims, Omega Research Foundation, Redress and World Organisation Against Torture.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in their pursuit of a just, democratic, and peaceful society and call for an immediate end to the cycle of violence, repression, and intimidation against political opponents, as well as the immediate release of all the individuals who have been arbitrarily detained," it said.

"The United Nations member states must raise these concerns during the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on Bangladesh, taking place on November 13, 2023 since the current human rights abuses result from a pattern of violence and repression of dissidents in the country," it said.