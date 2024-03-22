End sexual violence on campuses

Demand 67 rights orgs

Sexual harassment and inadequate security are threatening the higher education og female students, leading to discontinuations, said speakers at a protest at Jatiya Press Club Auditorium yesterday.

Samajik Pratirodh Committee, comprising 67 rights and non-government organisations, arranged the event, addressing recent harassment incidents in universities, including Jagannath University.

Shirin Akhter, founder of Karmojibi Nari, said, "The government, administration, and Ministry of Women and Child Affairs should play a strong role to prevent harassment."

Shahnaz Sumi, director of Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha, stressed the need for an environment enabling victims to file complaints and receive counselling services.

Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, emphasised the importance of enforcing judicial processes and eradicating lawlessness from society.

Representatives from various organizations echoed these sentiments, including the Samajik Pratirodh Committee and the National Women's Alliance.