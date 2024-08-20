End political dominance, bring reforms in higher edn

Demands University Teachers’ Network

The University Teachers' Network yesterday proposed ending political dominance and ensuring both academic and administrative accountability within universities.

The network, comprising of educators from both public and private universities, demanded for modern universities that supports freedom of thought, and encourages students to ask questions.

They urged the government to be accommodating and to allow universities to operate autonomously, without any form of political interference.

They put forward the proposals while taking part in a discussion. Titled, "What kind of university we want: thoughts on reformation of universities" the session took place at the University of Dhaka's Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium yesterday.

Key proposals include holding teachers accountable for classroom performance and decentralising decision-making powers currently concentrated in Vice-Chancellors.

Former Jahangirnagar University Professor Anu Muhammad said, "Sycophants of the government should not be appointed as Vice-Chancellors, and individuals who lack interest in reading and teaching should not be hired as teachers."

He said the state must decide whether a university will be a center for the creation of knowledge or a center for the creation of goons.

Syed Nizar, associate professor at Jahangirnagar University, called for the protection of academic freedom and argued against punitive actions for researchers.

He criticised existing repressive laws and noted the autocratic tendencies among some Vice-Chancellors.

Dhaka University Professor Mohammad Azam highlighted the inadequate education budget, urging the interim government to commit to increasing funding to 4 percent of GDP.

Seuty Sabur from BRAC University called for a student-centric approach, with accountability for all university staff.

Professor Kamrul Hassan of Dhaka University proposed limiting the powers of Vice-Chancellors to prevent their control from extending over entire universities.

They criticised the previous governments' interference in university autonomy and the influence of partisan politics on university appointments and promotions.

The teachers also criticised the 1973 order, arguing it allowed political activities to overshadow academic priorities, turning universities into election-centric institutions.

They stressed that teacher recruitment should prioritise merit over political connections and called for modifications to ensure economic freedom for both teachers and universities.

The network also recommended fixing teachers' working hours, involving senior students in teacher appointments, allowing visiting professorships, and setting a class size limit of 40 students.

They proposed using both Bengali and English as languages of instruction and ensuring students learn at least three languages.

The proposed reforms aim to restore academic integrity and autonomy, ensuring universities fulfill their educational mission without political interference.