‘End plights of migrant workers in Malaysia’

Urges alliance of 23 rights groups

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM), an alliance of 23 migrant rights groups, issued a statement yesterday criticising recruiting agencies for contributing to the difficulties faced by Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia.

"We have noticed that a few syndicated recruiting agencies in Bangladesh have sent workers to some companies in Malaysia that don't have the ability to recruit workers, and in some cases, some companies don't even exist," said BCSM.

Thousands of Bangladeshi workers have paid recruitment fees but are stuck waiting for months to receive their visas, it also said.

These issues, according to BCSM, have contributed to Malaysia's recent announcement to halt the intake of foreign workers after May 31 this year.

The group warned that this decision could worsen the situation for Bangladeshi workers, potentially leading to job loss, wage theft, undocumented status, and harsh working conditions.

BCSM urged the Bangladeshi government to take immediate action to address the crisis. They advocated for resolving the problems through bilateral discussions with Malaysia, highlighting the positive stance of the newly-elected Malaysian government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The statement emphasised the need for continued diplomatic efforts and regular communication with Malaysian authorities to improve the situation for Bangladeshi workers and ensure their labour rights are protected.

BCSM expressed concern about the situation of Bangladeshi workers who migrated to Malaysia for employment in 2022. The group claims that "extra migration costs" and widespread joblessness have intensified the problems faced by these workers.

Citing government data, BCSM said over 4,00,000 Bangladeshi workers have migrated to Malaysia since 2022 through a "syndicate system" operated by recruiting agencies.

Media reports, according to BCSM, suggest that between 1,00,000 and 2,00,000 Bangladeshi workers are currently facing difficulties, including joblessness, in Malaysia.

The statement concluded by urging the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur to be more vigilant in verifying and approving demand letters from Malaysian companies.