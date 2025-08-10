End narrow political interests from all sectors of state: Cabinet secretary

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Sheikh Abdur Rashid has called for removing "narrow political interests" from all sectors of the state, stressing that professionalism must be ensured at every level to improve the country's overall situation.

"Merely freeing the administration and the media from political influence will not be enough; we must eliminate narrow politics from all areas. If professionalism can be established across all sectors, the nation will benefit," he told a discussion titled "The Role of the Public Administration in the National Election in the Spirit of the July Uprising", organised today by Officers Club Dhaka.

Welcome address was delivered by Officers Club General Secretary and former secretary ABM Sattar.

Acknowledging the challenges of ethical governance, Dr. Rashid noted, "Avoiding greed and overcoming fear is very difficult. When driven by greed, one seeks personal benefits; when driven by fear, one avoids doing good work. It is hard to free oneself from greed, but we must do so."

Political analyst and teacher Zahed Ur Rahman, speaking as an invited discussant, pointed out that the Constitution recognises public servants as "employees" rather than the commonly used term "government officers."

"The government and the republic are not the same," he said.

Highlighting the privileges enjoyed by civil servants in Bangladesh, Zahed said, "We pay your salaries and provide huge facilities. Globally, government salaries are lower than in the private sector, but in 2015, civil service pay was doubled to match private sector levels. We want the administration to build its own identity. In India, the bureaucracy does not allow political governments to do whatever they please -- they have developed an independent character. We expect a similar role from you."

Jugantor Associate Editor BM Jahangir, another discussant, questioned the sincerity of pledges to honour the martyrs of the mass uprising. "Partisanship among government employees and the sycophantic attitude of journalists sank the last government. We do not want to see these again in the coming days -- only then will it be possible to hold a good election," he said.