End harassment of Prof Yunus immediately: 4 US senators

Four US senators, including the Senate majority whip, issued a statement demanding an immediate end to the harassment of Professor Muhammad Yunus in fabricated cases, stating that "the seemingly personal vendetta" against the Nobel laureate will negatively impact the US-Bangladesh partnership.

They also urged the Bangladesh government to respect democratic values and institutions, according to the statement dated July 2 by US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and US Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

The statement expressed concern that the Nobel Peace Prize laureate could face up to six months in prison on dubious charges in his upcoming court dates.

"For more than a decade, Professor Yunus has faced more than 100 unsubstantiated cases brought against him in Bangladesh. The harassment campaign against Professor Yunus has been denounced by more than 100 Nobel Prize winners, including former President Obama," the statement said.

The statement also noted that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have identified irregularities in the proceedings against Professor Yunus. This includes a recent six-month prison sentence for allegedly violating the country's labour laws and another indictment on embezzlement.

"These reputable organisations argue that the speed and repeated use of various criminal proceedings are indicative of politically motivated judicial abuses. Moreover, the repeated and sustained harassment of Professor Yunus mirrors what many Bangladeshi civil society members also face in an increasingly restrictive environment," reads the statement.

While the United States values its longstanding relationship with Bangladesh, the failure to end this seemingly personal vendetta against Professor Yunus will negatively impact that partnership, it reads.

"We again call for the immediate end to the harassment of Professor Yunus and urge the government to respect democratic values and institutions," it added.

Earlier on January 22, 12 senators including Durbin, Merkley, Kaine, and Welch sent a letter to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling for an end to the harassment of Professor Yunus.

The rest of the signatories of the letter were US Senators Todd Young (R-IN), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ed Markey (D-MA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).