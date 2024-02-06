End extortion on highways

PM instructs stern actions to curb price hike of essentials during meeting with secretaries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday directed the authorities to take stern action against extortionists on the highways, identifying it as a major contributor to the price hike of essential commodities.

Her instructions came at a meeting with secretaries of all ministries and divisions at the Prime Minister's Office.

Hasina had a firm tone when she was giving out the directives about putting an end to extortion of goods-laden vehicles, The Daily Star has learnt from several secretaries who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly on the matter.

The meeting, which marked her first interaction with the secretaries since assuming office, discussed various issues including the price spiral before Ramadan, food storage, agriculture, law and order and inflation.

Hasina outlined a set of instructions at the meeting saying that all have to work so that inflation does not surpass GDP growth.

She urged everyone to exercise austerity in spending government funds and explore new export markets for agricultural, leather and jute goods.

The PM called for monitoring law and order and controlling the market prices, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters after the meeting.

"She specifically highlighted the issue of extortion on roads during the transportation of goods, instructing all concerned to take stern action to prevent it from occurring anywhere."

The instructions provided by the premier were aimed at monitoring the market, Hossain added.

Hasina emphasised assisting the Myanmar Border Guard Police seeking refuge in Bangladesh following international norms, according to meeting sources.

Simultaneously, the foreign secretary was instructed to repatriate the BGP personnel through diplomatic channels.

The PM reiterated her zero-tolerance policy against corruption, asking all secretaries to actively contribute from their respective positions towards this end.

Her instruction came when the Anti-Corruption Commission Secretary Mahbub Hossain sought instructions from her on expediting efforts to prevent corruption, according to sources.

She directed the formulation of a five-year action plan based on the Awami League's manifesto. The ministries concerned were instructed to ensure the presence of their representatives in parliament during question-and-answer sessions.

She called for the formation of committees at the local level to address law and order issues like juvenile gangs and mugging and to ensure the protection of three-crop land, reservoirs and rivers, said sources.

She also gave instructions on addressing the mistakes and issues that trigger criticisms in the school textbook.