‘End crackdown on protesters, lift all curbs’

Urge UN rights chief, Amnesty, US, Canada

The UN and Amnesty International yesterday urged the Bangladesh government to respect the right to protest, end violent crackdown on protesters and immediately lift all communication restrictions.

In separate statements, they also called for impartial, independent and transparent investigations into all alleged human rights violations during the recent violence in the country.

In a statement released in Geneva, UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk called on the government to urgently disclose full details about last week's crackdown on protests amid growing accounts of horrific violence.

"The government must provide the details of those killed, injured, or detained for the benefit of their families," he said.

The rights chief also offered his office's support in probing the alleged human rights violations.

He also urged the government to ensure that all operations of law enforcement agencies are conducted strictly in line with international human rights norms and standards, particularly regarding the policing of protests.

"This is important to begin to rebuild gravely damaged public trust and create an environment conducive to public dialogue on the underlying concerns that led to this wave of violence," reads the statement.

Latest reports indicate that more than 170 people were killed and over a thousand injured -- some of whom were denied medical care -- and many are missing following protests by students and youth movements against government policies, the statement says.

The rights chief also urged the authorities to provide a guarantee that there would be no reprisals against those involved in the protests.

He emphasised longer-term, comprehensive security sector reform to prevent future abuses and safeguard the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

He called on the government to restore full internet access to allow all people, including journalists and media outlets, to communicate freely and in line with international law.

He hoped the Supreme Court's decision on Sunday, which allowed 7 percent of quota in government jobs, would help to open a space for confidence-building, leading to meaningful and inclusive dialogues to address underlying issues and grievances.

He appealed to all political actors to avoid any statements or actions that could constitute incitement to violence or lead to a further crackdown on dissent.

Meanwhile, Deprose Muchena, a senior director at Amnesty International, yesterday urged the Bangladesh government to "lift shoot-on-sight orders, fully restore internet access across the country and end the use of army and paramilitary forces in the policing of protests".

The rights group released the second part of its evidence analysis series on Bangladesh's quota-reform protest yesterday.

The authorities must also guarantee that shoot-on-sight orders and internet shutdowns will not be used in the future to suppress protests, Muchena said.

He said these repressive measures are a deliberate attempt to crush both these protests and any future dissent.

Amnesty citing media reports said there have been at least 2,500 arrests, nearly 200 deaths and several thousand injuries since the protests turned deadly on July 16.

At least 61,000 people have been charged over the recent violence, said the rights group.

In its evidence analysis, Amnesty said Bangladesh authorities cracked down on protesters, deployed armed forces, declared a curfew and issued a shoot-on-sight order during a six-day communication curb period starting from July 18.

Amnesty said it has verified videos of three incidents of "unlawful use of lethal and less lethal weapons" by law enforcement agencies while policing the protests.

The rights group said a video clip circulating on social media since July 20 shows an officer firing an assault rifle.

The seven-second video verified by Amnesty International was filmed in front of a bank on DIT Road in Rampura of Dhaka.

It shows several officers from the Bangladesh Police and Border Guard Bangladesh standing alongside an APC.

"One of the officers points a Chinese type 56-1 assault rifle towards off-screen targets and fires two rounds," Amnesty said.

Firearms are not an appropriate tool for the policing of assemblies; they must only be used when strictly necessary to confront an imminent threat of death or serious injury, it added.

Muchena said an independent and impartial investigation into all human rights violations committed by security forces must urgently be conducted and all those found responsible must be held fully accountable.

"Victims of unlawful police use of force, including those who have been injured and family members of those who have been killed, must also receive full reparations from the state," he said.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US is exploring all options to ensure the safety of US personnel in Dhaka, including authorising voluntary departure of nonemergency personnel and family members at the US embassy.

In a briefing on Wednesday in Washington, he said they want the people of Bangladesh to be able to exercise their fundamental freedoms but condemn violence by any protester who has turned their peaceful exercises simply into an excuse for violence.

"We continue to urge both protesters, private citizens, and the government to refrain from violence."

Meanwhile, Canada called on the government to hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

"We will continue monitoring the situation in Bangladesh," said the Canadian High Commission in a statement yesterday.