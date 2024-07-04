Encroachment, pollution killing Burai beel

Burai Beel, an important natural swamp in Tangail district town, is quickly shrinking due to pollution and illegal encroachment.

Once a vast waterbody, locals used it to commute to the district town from adjoining areas. It also served as a natural reservoir of native fish species, providing livelihood to local fishermen.

Tangail municipality, which is responsible for protecting waterbodies in the areas under its jurisdiction, has been dumping municipal wastes into Burai through several drains, thereby polluting its water. Moreover, some local influential people, including those with political backing, have been encroaching the swamp by filling it with different structures and claiming ownership using forged documents.

As a result, the swamp is now on its death bed. It can no longer drain away the accumulated rainwater of the town during monsoon, leading to waterlogging in neighbouring areas.

"We used bathe in Burai's clean water decades back. Now the water is as polluted and dirty as it gets. It was also full of indigenous fish species," said Rafiqul Islam, a local.

Gautam Chandra Chanda, divisional coordinator of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said Burai beel and waterbodies in Tangail are disappearing due to people's greed and authorities' irresponsibility.

Ratan Ahmed Siddique, general secretary of Committee to Protect Waterbodies in Tangail, said many areas in the town have become prone to waterlogging due to poor drainage system, and loss of waterbodies.

Contacted, SM Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir, mayor of Tangail municipality, said they are aware of the issue and steps are underway to recover and protect all waterbodies in the town.