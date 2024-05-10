Encourage women to utilise RTI act

Chief information commissioner tells event

Women in Bangladesh have made significant progress, reaching many respectable positions, and are moving forward gradually, said Chief Information Commissioner Abdul Malek yesterday.

He made the remarks at a training workshop on "Gender Inclusion in Right to Information Training," organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) at Parjatan Corporation at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Addressing as chief guest, Abdul Malek said, "We aim to encourage more women to utilise the Right to Information Act. Women should step forward to seek, request, and provide information. Advancement of women correlates with the country's progress," he said.

He emphasised the collective effort required to enable women to demand and receive the information they need from relevant offices.

Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam Jhinuk stressed the need to raise awareness among women about accessing information. He called for input from all stakeholders on making the act more user-friendly to ensure quick access to information.

Another Information Commissioner Masuda Bhatti emphasised the necessity of gender inclusion in the Right to Information training module to enhance women's participation, stressing the importance of raising awareness about the law.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam delivered the welcome speech, while former Additional Secretary Md Abdul Karim presented research recommendations on gender inclusion in the RTI training Module.

Moderated by Ziaul Karim, senior project coordinator of MJF, the workshop was also attended by Sumona Sultana Mahmud, country representative of The Carter Center, and Rumana Amin, programme management specialist at USAID.