Bangladesh
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Enamul Haque Chowdhury passes away

Former Managing Director of Agrani Bank, Enamul Haque Chowdhury passed away on August 10.

He was laid to rest in Sylhet.

Chowdhury began his career in 1965 by joining United Bank.

He also served as the managing director of Sonali Bank and Shilpa Bank (now Bangladesh Development Bank).

The CEO of Agrani Bank PLC Md Murshedul Kabir expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Chowdhury.

In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family of the deceased.

