Enam’s income, assets increase

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman's wealth increased over the last five years, as per his affidavit submitted to the EC.

However, while his wives and dependents owned wealth to their names in 2018, this time it was mentioned that they do not own anything.

The two-time Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-19 mentioned an annual income of Tk 37,89,345. In 2018, his annual income was Tk 30,14,435.

He now possesses Tk 43,54,857 in cash, Tk 1,33,23,118 as deposits in banks and financial institutions, Tk 3,79,50,000 in stocks, and Tk 1,17,79,372 as other permanent investments.

He also mentioned vehicles worth Tk 1.46 lakh, 40 bhori gold, electronic items worth Tk 40,000, furniture worth Tk 2.50 lakh, and immovable asset of a 3-katha plot worth Tk 6 lakh in Purbachal.

He has a liability of Tk 87,72,45,000 in bank loans.

In 2018, he had Tk 1,76,42,775.97 in cash, Tk 1,08,83,424.42 in bank deposits, Tk 3,69,50,000 in stocks, and Tk 5,76,674.61 in investments. He owned vehicles worth Tk 56 lakh, and 40 bhori gold, and furniture worth Tk 2.50 lakh.