Enact specific law to combat sexual harassment

Speakers at meeting urge govt

Speakers at a meeting yesterday urged the government to enact a specific law to prevent sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

Agnee project of Ain O Salish Kendra organised the meeting titled "The need for legislation to prevent sexual harassment" at the capital's Cirdap auditorium.

The High Court's directive providing specific guidelines to prevent sexual harassment of women and children in educational institutions and workplaces is not being properly implemented even after years, the speakers said.

"According to the constitution, this directive is supposed to act as a law until a specific law is enacted, but in practice it is not being exercised," said Advocate Asma Khanam Ruba, project coordinator at Agnee.

"According to Section 294 of our Penal Code, anyone who, in a public place, commits an indecent act or utters obscene songs or words to the annoyance of others, may face imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both. The word 'sexual harassment' is not mentioned here," she said.

"The Women & Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 expanded the scope of punishment for the accused, but limitations exist regarding physical contact with female body parts," she further added.

She urged for continuing discussions with the government for specific legislation to combat sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

Abu Ahmed Faizul Kabir, senior coordinator of Agnee, who moderated the event.