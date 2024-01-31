Emrul Kayas becomes PM's deputy press secretary

Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas has been promoted to the post of deputy press secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka.

The Public Administration Ministry today issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, Emrul Kayas, a 28th batch Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) information cadre, became deputy secretary of the government.

He has been serving as the PM's assistant press secretary since 2016.

Son of a valiant freedom fighter, Emrul Kayas was born in 1978 to a respected Muslim family in Kamshia village of Naragati Thana in Narail district and passed his childhood in Khulna.

He obtained his honours and master degrees in English Language and Literature from English Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU).

Before joining the civil service, Emrul Kayas served as English lecturer at different colleges, including Dhaka Residential Model College, in the capital city for five and a half years.