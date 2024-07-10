Of an empty tiffin box and a family in ruins

Lankeshar Sarkar clutches the empty tiffin box that his wife, Atoshi Rani, had taken to the Ratha Yatra festival, before tragedy struck. His daughter Monika, only 9, lies in a hospital floor, fighting for her life with severe burn injuries. Photo: Star

Celebrations can turn tragic within the blink of an eye. And tragedies leave behind a trail of unimaginable grief, like a girl fighting for her life unaware of her mother's demise and a father-husband whose life has just taken a turn for the worst.

All these, can sometimes be signified with something as small as an empty tiffin box.

Atoshi Rani, 40, of Bogura left home on July 7 holding her 9-year old daughter Monika on one hand and a tiffin box on the other. Their destination was the Bogura ISKCON temple.

Monika did not want to miss out on a joyous celebration, the Ratha Yatra (chariot procession) festival.

Atoshi was in two minds about joining the festivities this year, as that would mean leaving her ailing husband Lankesar back home. But she gave in to her nine-year-old's demands.

She took the tiffin box with them to bring back prasad (offerings) for her husband.

But that evening, the empty tiffin box returned to Lankesar, alongside the body of his beloved wife.

Meanwhile Monika, Dulki as her father calls her, is screaming in pain at the surgery ward of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Bogura with burn injuries.

Five people including Atoshi were electrocuted to death and 41 others injured during Ratha Yatra in Bogura on Sunday.

After visiting the house of Atoshi, this correspondent was met with a scene of suffocating silence.

Atoshi's husband, Lankeshar Sarkar, sat slumped in a chair.

His eyes were vacant, still the sudden, unbearable pain that engulfed the 45-year-old was quite evident.

Silence hung heavy in the air, punctuated only by the occasional choked sob from a neighbour or relative.

When news of Atoshi's death had reached her elder daughter, Kanika Rani, 19, she rushed from Naogaon to see her mother one last time.

Lankeshar, a mason by trade, battled frequent illness, forcing Atoshi to take on whatever work she could find to keep the household afloat.

Sometimes, that meant sewing clothes for others in the village.

"We were all helpless without Ma," Kanika said. "None of us knew where anything was kept in the house except her. We can't even imagine a single day without her."

"How will I take care of my little sister? Will she even survive?" Kanika had more questions than answers. "I wish Ma was here," she said before starting to cry again.

Lipi Rani, a relative, said, "Due to poverty, Kanika had to get married. They spent nearly Tk 3 lakh, on the dowry and wedding itself, all borrowed from relatives. Atoshi started sewing clothes to help repay the debt."

"Now, with her gone, that burden falls solely on the remaining family members. Atoshi's death has become a nightmare for us."

Lipi Rani then recounted the fateful day at the Ratha Yatra festival.

"We were all barefoot during the procession. Atoshi held onto the chariot with one hand and Dulki with the other. Then, in a blink, everything went wrong."

"A jolt of electricity ripped through us," Lipi continued. "Atoshi collapsed, a portion of her right hand catching fire. Her back, legs, and lower abdomen were burnt. She was unconscious."

"Dulki, thankfully, remained conscious despite burns on her hands, feet, and back. Seeing her mother lying there, lifeless, the little girl started looking for familiar faces, anyone who could help. When she couldn't find anyone, she broke down in tears. By that time locals intervened and rushed them to the hospital. But it was too late for Atoshi," said Lipi.

Meanwhile, the district administration has formed a five-member investigation team while ISKON a three-member probe body. An unnatural death case has been filed over the incident.