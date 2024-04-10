Top News

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 10, 2024 02:48 PM
An Empty Dhaka

As millions of holidaymakers have left Dhaka in the last few days to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones, the normally busy city has become a tranquil town.

Most of the roads are nearly vacant now, with only a few private cars, auto-rickshaws, and rickshaws moving here and there.

However, many of those staying back are coming out of their homes to rejoice with friends and loved ones.

The photos were taken in Uttara, Kakoli, Agargaon, Mirpur and Science Laboratory areas today.

Photos: Anisur Rahman and Prabir Das

Mirpur 10 intersection.
Mohakhali flyover.
This photo was taken from an overbridge at Science Lab intersection in Dhaka today.
Banani's Kakoli.
Uttara.
Science Lab intersection.
Agargaon.
