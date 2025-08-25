Empower youth to shape tomorrow

Speakers tell launch of IGCF

Speakers at a programme yesterday said the youth have the potential to question the status quo and bring about positive changes in today's interconnected world.

They were speaking at an event, marking the launch of the Institute for Global Cooperation Foundation (IGCF), a youth-based research organisation, at a city hotel.

The IGCF was launched under the theme: "Youth power lies not just in numbers, but in ideas, ideals and their relentless desire to build a better tomorrow."

Shama Obaed, executive director of IGCF, highlighted the role of youth in shaping Bangladesh. "In this process of change, they themselves have also transformed," she said.

"It is our responsibility to support and empower the youth of today, to provide them with the tools, education, and opportunities they need to succeed. By investing in youth, we are not just investing in the future, we are investing in the present. The transformation of youth is the transformation of the globe," she added.

IGCF has been launched under the theme: "Youth power lies not just in numbers, but in ideas, ideals and their relentless desire to build a better tomorrow."

Mahmudur Rahman, chairman of IGCF, said the foundation was established with a clear mission to provide a platform for young people to share their ideas and opinions for a better future.

Economist Dr Mahbub Ullah said, "We must create an environment, facilities, and opportunities that will automatically make the youth empowered."

Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, vice chancellor of North South University and chairman of Grameen Bank, called for a major overhaul of the education system.

"Our education system has to be dismantled to some extent, to remove outdated practices and rebuild it with meaningful changes," he said.

Writer and journalist Ashraf Kaiser noted the dominance of older generations across government, political parties, and social sectors, but expressed optimism that IGCF would help empower young minds, foster global cooperation, and challenge entrenched practices.

Dhaka University physics professor Dr Md Kamrul Hassan criticised the country's lack of research institutions. "Research is the driving force of a nation. We are producing export-quality students -- 1,700 went to the US from Bangladesh last year. What we are left with is the reality that our best minds are leaving, but not returning," he said.

National University Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Amanullah and Dhaka University's Dr Sukumar Barua also spoke.

The programme was presided over by Abdullah SM Asif, COO of IGCF.