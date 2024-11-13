Empower women-led green SMEs

Speakers tell roundtable

Speakers at the event, titled “Climate-Resilient Cooperatives to Green SMEs: Enabling Resilience for Climate Vulnerable Women” yesterday. The discussion was jointly organised by UNDP’s LoGIC project and The Daily Star at the newspaper’s office. Photo: Star

Innovative financing and collaboration with financial institutions is needed to support climate-resilient small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly those led by women in vulnerable communities, said speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

The event, titled "Climate-Resilient Cooperatives to Green SMEs: Enabling Resilience for Climate Vulnerable Women," was jointly organised by UNDP's LoGIC project and The Daily Star at the newspaper's office.

Presenting the keynote, AKM Azad Rahman, project coordinator of LoGIC, highlighted the role of collaborations in fostering socio-economic empowerment and climate action.

"Under this project, 247 Climate Resilient Cooperatives have been formed across seven districts, pooling capital through shares and savings to start green businesses," he said.

"Of these, 99 cooperatives have invested in green businesses, 219 have developed green business plans, and 55 green enterprises are operational. In total, Tk 30 million has been invested in green businesses, with 14 cooperatives currently generating BDT 500,000 in revenue."

Maliha Mujammel, climate change specialist at UNDP Bangladesh, said UNDP is working closely with the SME Foundation, Bangladesh Bank, and the Securities and Exchange Commission to identify financial barriers and design an innovative blended finance facility to support resilient green SMEs in vulnerable areas.

Sonali Dayaratne, UNDP Bangladesh's deputy resident representative, stressed the importance of involving youth in sustainability efforts, which she said are critical for the long-term success of climate-resilient enterprises.

She also called for support from international financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and Islamic Development Bank to scale proven models through concessional loans.

Nayoka Martinez Backstrom, first secretary at the Embassy of Sweden, highlighted the transformative impact of the LoGIC project and suggested collaboration with government sectors like Agriculture and Fisheries, which are developing climate-resilient products and techniques.

"Women must be empowered to negotiate with government actors independently for the project's sustainability," she said.

Syed Matiul Ahsan, development programme adviser at the Embassy of Denmark, proposed frameworks to ensure long-term sustainability and market access by leveraging government support, private partnerships, and technology.

"Certification is crucial for green products to gain credibility," he said. Involving men and other stakeholders is necessary to foster broader community acceptance, he added.

Dhaka University professor Dr Tania Haque said, "A gender-neutral market system is essential to provide women with equal access, and impact analysis is crucial to measure effectiveness."

She called for a shift towards a green and gender-equal mindset.

Mousumi Poervin, senior climate change officer at ADB, underscored the importance of improving the value chain to ensure fair prices for women in remote areas and highlighted the need for advanced green technologies, continuous capacity building, and networking opportunities to help women-led SMEs thrive.

Other speakers included Nazim Hossain Sattar, general manager at the SME Foundation; Syed Muntasir Ridwan, co-executive director of Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative; Shakhawat Hossain, joint director of Bangladesh Bank; Esrat Karim Eve, founder of Amal Foundation; and Tahmina Islam, M&E analyst at UNCDF.

The event was moderated by Tanjim Ferdous, in-charge of NGO and Foreign Mission at The Daily Star.