Empower indigenous women: speakers

Representation of indigenous women in parliament and local government bodies is vital to protect their rights, said speakers at an event yesterday.

The remarks were made at the fifth national indigenous women conference, "Strengthen the United Movement to Establish the Rights of Indigenous Women," organised by the Bangladesh Indigenous Women Network in the capital's CBCB center on Asad Avenue.

Data presented at the conference revealed that between 2007 and 2022, 747 indigenous women and girls were victims of physical and sexual abuse, yet they did not receive fair trials.

Khushi Kabir, social activist and coordinator of Nijera Kori, pointed out that despite Bangladesh emerging as a secular country after its independence, oppression against indigenous communities persisted.

"There should be special arrangements for these marginalised communities so that they too can move forward along with others," she added.

Rezwana Karim Snigdha, an associate professor at Jahangirnagar University, highlighted the silence surrounding violence against indigenous women within their communities, leading to social and legal discrimination.

Shahnaz Sumi, director of Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha, said the women's movement and the indigenous women's movement share the same foundation.

"But indigenous women experience discrimination on multiple levels -- as women, as indigenous individuals, and specifically as indigenous women."

Maria Mrong, convener of BIWN, said awareness has increased in both indigenous and broader women's communities.

"If we become well-educated, we can achieve even more," she added.

The speakers advocated for constitutional recognition for people living in the CHT and the full implementation of the peace accord.

Gourango Patro, vice-chairperson of Kapaeeng Foundation, and Rekha Saha, legal aid secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, also spoke.