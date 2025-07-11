Eminent poet Al Mahmud’s 89th birth anniversary celebrated today

The 89th birth anniversary of Al Mahmud, one of the most influential voices in modern Bangla poetry, is being observed today with reverence and remembrance across literary circles in Bangladesh.

Born on July 11, 1936 in Brahmanbaria, Mir Abdus Shukur Al Mahmud played a pivotal role in reshaping Bangla poetry in the post-Tagore era.

His acclaimed collection 'Sonali Kabin' (Golden Dowry) explored themes of rural life, love, history, nationalism, and spirituality, delivered through a lyrical and distinctly local voice that earned him wide recognition.

In the early hours of today, Bangla Academy paid tribute to the late poet through a commemorative post on social media, highlighting his significant contributions to Bangla literature and noting that he was awarded the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1968.

The post also recalled that following his death on February 15, 2019, Al Mahmud's body was brought to the academy's Nazrul Mancha the following day, allowing the public to pay their final respects.

As part of the tribute, the academy shared two archival photographs of Al Mahmud taken at its premises, along with a solo portrait provided by Photoseum -- the photography initiative of Ekushey Padak-winning photographer and Bangla Academy Fellow, Nasir Ali Mamun.

In a personal reflection on the academy's Facebook post, Mamun wrote, "Even during his lifetime, Al Mahmud was forcibly erased. This story is long."

"In 1974, he was imprisoned. I, too, was in the same cell with him at Dhaka Central Jail for several days. We haven't forgotten the brutality of the Rakkhi Bahini," he recalled, referencing Ahmed Musa's book Itihasher Kathgoray Awami League and Al Mahmud's own memoirs.

"Individuals and institutions deliberately tried to erase the poet from poetry. What remains is the heavy sorrow and the history of a culture of neglect. And today, that sorrow rises with a howl. Let us celebrate the sorrowful poet Al Mahmud. Thank you, Bangla Academy," he added.

Throughout his career, Al Mahmud produced a vast body of work including poetry, fiction, short stories, essays, and memoirs. His literary voice was intertwined with the country's cultural and political transformations, from the Language Movement to the complexities of post-independence Bangladesh.

Despite facing political censorship and personal adversity, his poetry endured, often circulated beyond mainstream platforms. His major works include poetry collections such as Lok Lokantor, Kaler Kalosh, Sonali Kabin, Mayabi Porda Dule Otho, Arobbo Rojonir Rajhash, and Bokul Chokh; novels including Kobi O Kolahol, Purusher Jobanbondi, and Upomohadesh; short story collections like Pankourir Rokto and Duhshomoy; and his memoir Jiboner Jolchhobi.

Al Mahmud is remembered not only for his unmatched lyrical mastery but also as a symbol of resistance against cultural marginalisation. His legacy continues to influence the literary landscape of Bangladesh.