Eminent citizens urge unity

Twenty-seven prominent citizens, including academics, authors, journalists, and rights activists, have called on the government and the people of Bangladesh to unite and work together to support the victims of the recent devastating floods.

In a statement issued to the media yesterday, they urged civil society, particularly social, cultural, and civic organisations, to take a more proactive role in providing coordinated assistance to those affected.

The statement highlighted that at least 18 people have lost their lives across 12 districts in the floods. It noted that citizens from all walks of life, including students and teachers, have stepped forward to assist flood-hit families.

The interim government has also sent relief items to the affected areas.

The signatories praised the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement for its efforts in crowdfunding and distributing various relief items to those impacted by the floods. They noted that the overwhelming response from the public, with people donating cash and relief materials, demonstrates the deep compassion and commitment of Bangladesh's citizens to support those in need during challenging times.

The statement included a seven-point recommendation, emphasising the importance of encouraging people to assist flood victims according to their capacity by quickly gathering and delivering essential items—such as dry food, drinking water, clothing, emergency medicine, and cash—to nearby relief centres.

It also called for better coordination with local organisations and authorities, suggesting that a coordinated delivery of relief supplies could reduce costs and increase the efficiency of aid distribution.

The signatories urged prioritising aid to remote and hard-to-reach areas, with special attention to marginalised groups such as women, children, the elderly, the disabled, Dalits, Indigenous people, and the third gender.

They also emphasised the need to monitor human rights violations, including potential sexual harassment during the disaster, and recommended collaboration with law enforcement and human rights organisations to address these issues.

Additionally, the statement called for a thorough assessment and planning for medium- and long-term needs, including education, shelter, and healthcare for flood victims.

The signatories to the statement include rights activist Sultana Kamal, Coordinator of Nijera Kori Khushi Kabir, Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, Dhaka University Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism Robaet Ferdous, and Executive Director of the Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD) Shamsul Huda, among others.